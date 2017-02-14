What’s Going On With Jesy Nelson And This TOWIE Star?!

The Little Mix lady has started following Chris Clark on Instagram...

Ooh. Could there be a new romance on the cards for Jesy Nelson?

The Little Mix singer has sparked rumours of a flirtation with TOWIE star Chris Clark, after they started following each other on Instagram.

I can't handle Scouse hangovers 😂😂 A post shared by Chris Clark (@chrisjclark_) on Feb 12, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

It may not sound like much, but all great love stories have to start somewhere…

TBH, it could be a pretty good match. Jesy’s an Essex lady herself, having been born and raised in Romford.

However, we think it may be difficult to pin the 25-year-old down RN. She and her bandmates are currently on tour with Ariana Grande in the States, and she recently revealed to the Sunday People: ‘I’m free, ­single and loving life. I’d really like to experience flirting with an American guy.

Still pinching ourselves that we are on the @dangerouswomantour 🙈 thank you @arianagrande for giving us this opportunity and we can't wait to hang out with you and @victoriamonet over the next couple of months 😍❤ xx the girls xx A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:33pm PST

‘That would be nice… I’ve found a lot of ­independence. I think you learn a lot more about yourself when you’re single.’

Jesy’s been single since splitting from her fiancé Jake Roche back in November.

She was linked to personal trainer Bradley Churchill a month later, who’s the best friend of Perrie Edwards’ boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberain.

The LM ladies were spotted hanging out with Bradley and Alex in Paris, in what could have been a very romantic double date. But since then, things appear to have quietened down between them.

Jesy got engaged to Rixton’s Jake, 24, in summer 2015.

👦🏽👦🏻 @bradleychurch1 A post shared by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (@alexoxchamberlain) on Dec 15, 2016 at 9:43am PST

While neither of them have revealed the reason for their separation, Jesy has opened up about how ‘horrendous’ break-ups are.

And in December, Jake’s band released a single named I Swear She’ll Be The Death Of Me. Which could have been a reference to his ex…

Whether Jesy’s interesed in Chris or not, it’s just nice to see her looking happier again.