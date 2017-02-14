What’s Going On With Jesy Nelson And This TOWIE Star?!
The Little Mix lady has started following Chris Clark on Instagram...
Ooh. Could there be a new romance on the cards for Jesy Nelson?
The Little Mix singer has sparked rumours of a flirtation with TOWIE star Chris Clark, after they started following each other on Instagram.
It may not sound like much, but all great love stories have to start somewhere…
TBH, it could be a pretty good match. Jesy’s an Essex lady herself, having been born and raised in Romford.
However, we think it may be difficult to pin the 25-year-old down RN. She and her bandmates are currently on tour with Ariana Grande in the States, and she recently revealed to the Sunday People: ‘I’m free, single and loving life. I’d really like to experience flirting with an American guy.
‘That would be nice… I’ve found a lot of independence. I think you learn a lot more about yourself when you’re single.’
Jesy’s been single since splitting from her fiancé Jake Roche back in November.
She was linked to personal trainer Bradley Churchill a month later, who’s the best friend of Perrie Edwards’ boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberain.
The LM ladies were spotted hanging out with Bradley and Alex in Paris, in what could have been a very romantic double date. But since then, things appear to have quietened down between them.
Jesy got engaged to Rixton’s Jake, 24, in summer 2015.
While neither of them have revealed the reason for their separation, Jesy has opened up about how ‘horrendous’ break-ups are.
And in December, Jake’s band released a single named I Swear She’ll Be The Death Of Me. Which could have been a reference to his ex…
Whether Jesy’s interesed in Chris or not, it’s just nice to see her looking happier again.