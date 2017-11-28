Jesy Nelson Admits She ‘Nearly Had A Breakdown’ During Little Mix’s Tour

The 26-year-old went through a difficult time earlier this year

Jesy Nelson has admitted that she ‘nearly had a breakdown’ during Little Mix’s Glory Days tour.

The 26-year-old singer struggled with constantly being on the road, telling The Observer: ‘I got back from Europe and had to pack to go again. I was looking at all of my suitcases on my floor and burst out crying.

‘I was like: “I can’t do this.” Literally I nearly had a breakdown like: “I need help. This is too much. I just want to be home.”‘

But while Jesy may have been in need of a break, she and her bandmates say they worry about the implications of going on hiatus.

She continues: ‘In the pop industry, it’s hard to pause. With pop music if you go missing for more than a year, they’ve forgotten about you.’

However, Jesy’s still feeling positive about most aspects of her career. Happily, she’s revealed that she, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have learnt how to deal with the online trolls that used to plague them.

She says: ‘We were thrown into this industry without a clue about what was about to hit us. It was just the worst thing ever. Strangers saying things about you that you didn’t even know about yourself. And you question yourself.

‘But do you know what’s weird? I feel like now that people can sense we’ve stopped giving a s***, we don’t really get it any more.

‘I think it’s a really sad world that we live in, with social media, where people love to scrutinise girls and women. But we set a good example. We embrace who we are, we’re not perfect and we know that.’

What a great attitude, Jesy. Let’s hope she’s getting some rest now that the Glory Days tour is over.