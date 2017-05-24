Viewers Can’t Deal With Jessica Simpson’s Ellen Interview

The singer confused everyone with her 'hilariously uncomfortable' conversation...

If you haven’t watched Jessica Simpson’s interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, you’ve probably saved yourself a LOT of cringing.

The conversation was filled with bizarre, confused exchanges between the two women, as Ellen struggled to keep up with Jessica’s unexpected responses.

At the beginning of the interview, Ellen brought up the topic of pregnancy, to which Jessica responded: ‘Oh gosh, no. We got an IUD. Nothing is going to get in that uterus.’

The shocked presenter looked taken aback, before joking: ‘I’m not touching that.’

Sumo suits, high heels, and charades tomorrow on @theellenshow 😂 #Repost @theellenshow ・・・ Big things are happening on my show tomorrow. Me and @JessicaSimpson. A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 21, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

See: Margot Robbie Shares Her PJs With Her Husband

As the interview continued, Ellen changed direction and asked how many years Jessica has been with her husband, Eric. The 36-year-old replied: ‘Seven years now. Well, coming on seven years. Well, actually, no… seven years. It’s been a long time.’

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

This was where the interview got even more surprising.

@JessicaSimpson is here! A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on May 22, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Jessica went on to say: ‘I don’t know if I’ve ever had a seven year relationship, other than with a woman.’

When Ellen looked confused and tilted her head, Jessica backtracked: ‘You know, I mean… Ha! My besties that understand me.’

We couldn’t help but join in with the audience with awkward laughter – and Ellen was totally lost for words.

The LOLz interview continued as Ellen discussed Jessica’s return to music, asking how many songs she’d written. Jessica said: ‘I probably have about 38. So many 36, 39…’

The talk show host seemed sceptical: ‘You don’t have 38 songs… I doubt it.’

Awkward!? Ellen only made the show even funnier with exasperated sighs and looks into the camera. And viewers took to Twitter to share their confusion.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

See: Made In Chelsea Fans React To News Of Cheska Hull’s Return

If we’ve learnt one thing from this, it’s to never ask Jessica Simpson a question involving numbers… ever.

By Emily Jefferies