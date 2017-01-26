Jessica Cunningham Makes A Surprising Claim About Her Love Life On CBB

We're pretty sure NOBODY saw this coming. Especially Courtney Wood...

Jessica Cunningham has been enjoying a little flirt with Celebrity Big Brother‘s Calum Best. But, then again, who hasn’t?

The reason why this particular exchange had such an impact on viewers was largely due to the fact that she’s dating someone outside of the house. The former Apprentice contestant has been seeing her co-star Courtney Wood ever since they finished filming the BBC programme, something that Rylan Clark-Neal enjoyed pointing out on BBBOTS.

See: Jessica Cunningham’s Boyfriend Tweets About Her And Calum Best

The pair hooked up on the show and, according to Courtney’s tweets, they’re still seeing each other.

As Emma Willis introduced Jessica, 29, on her opening night of Celebrity Big Brother, he joked: ‘When your dinner date cancels as they are going into the #cbb house. Go on @TheProdigalFox you’re gonna smash it x.’

He’s remained very supportive of her throughout her time on the show. Following her flirtatious behaviour with Mr. Best, Courtney even assured people that he wasn’t threatened.

He took to his Twitter account and explained, ‘Nah Callum Best doesn’t count, everyone fancies Callum best, even I fancy Callum best 😬 #cbb [sic].’

But during a new clip, Jessica seemed to admit that, actually, she’s not just dating Courtney. Apparently, she’s currently, erm, spending time with a number of guys.

WHAAAT?!

See: Apparently This Is How Bianca Gascoigne’s Boyfriend Reacted To Jamie O’Hara

According to the Daily Mail, during a conversation with Nicola McLean, Jessica appears to spill the beans about her love life.

The former glamour model asked, ‘So, you’re seeing three guys on the outside world? How does that work?’

Jessica replied: ‘[They’re] not serious… two of them know I’m seeing three of them.

‘The other one doesn’t… I’m not having sex with all three of them – maybe a couple!’

She then added: ‘I’m very straight with where everyone stands. I don’t want to commit.’

Courtney doesn’t seem to have reacted to the conversation, but he has previously highlighted: ‘Just to clear everything up, me and Jessica have been dating since the apprentice but are not officially together.

‘It’s as simple as that.’