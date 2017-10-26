Jessica Alba Just Shared The Most Adorable Baby News On Instagram

The mum-to-be has revealed the gender in the cutest way...

By Alicia Brunke

From the editors of Instyle US

Jessica Alba is adding a boy to her growing brood!

The Into the Blue actress, who shares two daughters, Honor Marie, 9, and Haven Garner, 6, with husband, Cash Warren, just disclosed that the couple will welcome their first son in the sweetest way possible.

See: Jessica Alba Just Shared A Photo Of Her Beautiful Baby Bump

On Wednesday evening, the family announced the baby’s sex with a gender reveal celebration on Instagram, and they couldn’t look happier with the results.

@cash_warren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce… 👶💙 #officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 25, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

‘@cash_warren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce… #officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree,’ Alba captioned a clip of herself, concealing her bump in a figure-skimming slip and roomy sweater, and her girls pulling open a box full of blue balloons and confetti.

Alba first announced she was expecting in July, and has already considered a name for her new bundle of joy.

‘So my husband’s name is Cash, that’s his actual real name, so our kids had to have unusual names,’ she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

‘That were also H, double syllable, has to be a word, can’t be too weird. It has to be an H!’

Congrats to the happy family!