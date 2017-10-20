Jessica Alba’s Shared The Most Beautiful Picture Of Her Baby Bump

The actress is expecting her third child

Jessica Alba’s baby bump has popped! And she’s looking absolutely beautiful.

The 36-year-old actress is expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren, and took to her Instagram Story earlier this month to show us her blossoming tum.

See: Pregnant Celebrities: Ultimate Maternity Fashion

‘Belly is getting BIGGER – Hi Cash’s foot,’ she captioned the post, which showed her enjoying a sweet moment with her hubby.

Adorably, Jess and Cash’s two daughters also appeared in the shot. While they weren’t actually in the room, two family photos could be seen perched on the countertop. Aw.

Jessica and Cash, 38, announced their happy news back in July, with Jessica captioning an adorable Instagram video: ‘@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏 [sic].’

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

See: Jessica Alba Makes A Style Statement At Paris Fashion Week

Of course, fans were quick to send their congratulations. Comments included: ‘Oh so happy for you ! And exited to see you pregnant again because you looks cute good luck,’ and: ‘Congrats on baby number three…your beautiful girls are going to make awesome big sisters!’

Jess and Cash married in LA in 2008. They welcomed first daughter Honor that year, and second girl Haven in 2011.

#4thofjulyweekend🇺🇸💥🇺🇸 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:45pm PDT

Jessica recently opened up about balancing her home and work lives, telling E!: ‘A happy work place actually makes for a healthier person and healthier children. If you work five hours a day but you hate your job, your attitude when you come home and what that imposes on your kids outlook and their life and their relationship with them, it actually really affects it.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘But if you’re happy – even if you come home late and you’re working long hours – if they see that you’re happy and you’re in a good mood and you’re present with them that’s way better than you spending ten hours a day with them in misery.’

Eee! We can’t wait to meet baby Warren #3.