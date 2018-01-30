The Internet Thinks This Reality Star Is Channeling Kim Kardashian With A New Makeover

We think she looks FIT, tbh.

Jessica Wright has blonde mermaid hair. Yup, this is not a drill.

The former TOWIE star seems to have decided that it’s time for a change, unveiling the results of a dramatic makeover on Instagram.

And fans have a lot of feelings.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 24, 2018 at 4:39pm PST

It’s fair to say that many believe she’s been taking notes from E! star Kim Kardashian West, who also recently went to the blonder side of life.

Jess took to the ‘gram to share a sassy snap of herself sitting cross-legged on a bed, wearing a bright yellow t-shirt.

Tilting her head for the camera, the 32-year-old was rocking a long blonde mane of hair. Very glam.

Find yourself and be that. A post shared by jesswright77 (@jesswright77) on Jan 29, 2018 at 9:25am PST

She captioned her photo: ‘Find yourself and be that.’

Her followers were quick to drop Kim’s name, with reactions including: ‘Kim K vibessss’, ‘Telling people to find themselves but you have copied kim khardashian 😂 [sic]’ and ‘Trying to be Kim?? Look great! 👍🏻’.

A few couldn’t believe how different she looked, with comments including: ‘Is this actually you?’ and ‘she looks nothing like “herself” though anymore.’

Others complimented how much the blonde suited her. And, we have to say, we totally agree.

Keep doing you, lady.