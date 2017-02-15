The 22-year-old wants to focus on her fashion career...

After six eventful series, Jess Woodley has revealed that she has QUIT Made In Chelsea to focus on her fashion career.

The beautiful blonde, who was introduced in the ninth series as a previous love interest of Alex Mytton, confessed she wants to ‘reconnect with the real world.’

Jess dropped the bombshell news when quizzed on whether she is looking forward to filming the new series.

‘I’m not filming for it,’ she told Star magazine. ‘It’s been fantastic and has given me the platform I’ve always wanted, but now I’m focusing on my fashion brand.’

But that doesn’t mean she has ruled out a return in the future.

‘The door’s always open, but I’m working really closely with Rimmel and taking this time to focus on myself,’ she said.

Date night in Mexico 🇲🇽 @rimmellondonuk red lips 🌛

Jess added: ‘Being on a reality TV show was difficult. It takes a lot of time and is mentally challenging. It’s good to reconnect with the real world.’

Despite being introduced late in the series, Jess quickly found herself a show favourite.

Earlier this week, the 22-year-old gave everyone a lesson in body confidence, as she took to Instagram in an ab-baring crop top.

Girls girls girls 🥀🏡 @bambaswim @casamalca

She captioned the image: ‘Girls girls girls.’

The former MIC lady has also been showing off some enviable snaps from her recent trip to Mexico.

🌷🌷🌷 – @casamalca

Last week, she shared a heap of sun-soaked snaps – yup, this could have certainly brought out some green-eyes for those of us suffering in the cold.

Meanwhile, it appears Jess and Alex have proved that you can be friends with your ex after they were spotted enjoying more sunshine in Barbados recently – alongside his new flame, Kate Moss’ half-sister Lottie.

We’re not jealous, honest.

By Jenni McKnight