Love Island’s Jessica Shears And Dom Lever Get Matching Tattoos

Jessica Shears and Dominic Lever have proved to be one of the more controversial couples in this year’s Love Island.

Their romance started on the ITV2 reality show when Jess entered the villa and chose to couple-up with Dom, to his apparent dismay as he already had a bit of a thing going on with Montana Brown.

However, the pair quickly fell for each other and, when Jess was dumped from the island, Dom looked pretty devastated. He still chose to remain on the island, though, but vowed to wait for her.

Fast forward a couple of weeks and a LOT of drama, and Dom was also dumped from the show. Of course, this meant that he was finally able to be reunited with Jess.

Despite facing a lot of mixed opinions from the public – and a pretty shocking scandal in which Jess was accused of sleeping with fellow islander Mike ‘Muggy Mike’ Thalassitis (something they’ve both flatly denied) – the two seem more loved-up than ever.

And regardless of the fact that they have actually only known each other for two months, the couple have just taken a very big and very permanent step in their relationship…

Yep. They have officially marked themselves with matching tattoos.

The corresponding inks show two palm trees within a heart – a clear reference to Love Island – and they both have each other’s initials by the side of their designs.

Well, this could certainly silence the haters who thought their relationship was just a ‘showmance’.

Jess kept fans updated on her Instagram Story, whilst Dom posted this snap which included the inking dedicated to Jess.

Decided to get even more Ink yesterday , absolutely love it 😁❤️ A post shared by Dominic Lever (@domlever) on Jul 27, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT

‘Decided to get even more Ink yesterday , absolutely love it 😁❤️,’ Dom captioned the post.

Well, well, well… It looks like these two are ready to make a pretty big commitment.

Anyone else hear wedding bells?

By Emily Jefferies