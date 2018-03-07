Jess Impiazzi Opened Up About Her Experience With Depression On Loose Women

The reality TV star spoke out during Wednesday's episode of Loose Women...

Jess Impiazzi has quite the colourful TV career, having previously taken part in The Only Way Is Essex and MTV’s Ex On The Beach. But you’re probably more likely to recognise her from the most recent series of Celebrity Big Brother, which she took part in alongside Courtney Act – who went on to win – and Ann Widdecombe.

Today the reality TV star took a guest seat on the Loose Women panel, opening up about her past and her struggle with depression.

‘I got hit with depression, I didn’t know what it was at the time, but I dropped out of school,’ Jess said on the ITV daytime show.

‘My favourite teacher said my light had gone out. When you’re feeling like that, you can’t sing and dance. I didn’t want to see anyone and I just wanted to hide all the time.’

Jess has previously spoken out about her mother Debbie’s loss of sight and the fact that she looked after her. Tragically, her baby nephew had passed away just a few months before too.

‘I went on anti-depressants and she was keeping me going as she needed me,’ she continued on Loose Women. ‘I felt like I was a burden to everybody. I was so depressed.’

Viewers were quick to praise her for speaking out, with tweets including: ‘Amazing girl. Loved you on cbb. Genuine and just a really nice person. Keep smiling and be proud of who you are’ and ‘You are one amazing ,caring and very mature for your young age lady…’ [sic].

Taking to Twitter after the show, Jess shared: ‘Was so lovely to be with the @loosewomen this morning – thanks for having me and thanks for all your lovely comments on here…’

Fellow reality star Kady McDermott, of Love Island fame, replied with a supportive message: ‘You were amazing as always…’

We totally agree.