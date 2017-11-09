The wedding guest list has had a bit of a cull...

It’s time to dust off the glad rags for one last wedding of the season, as Love Island‘s Jess and Dom have spoken out about their plans to tie the knot.

The couple, who met this summer on Love Island, decided their relationship was headed down the aisle after becoming engaged at the beginning of September.

When he's your best friend as well as the love of your life ♥️ Always laughing with this one @domlever A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on Oct 24, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

Now, the couple have lifted the lid on the ins-and-outs of their big day – and we’re taking it as an official sign that we’re invited to the nuptials.

Speaking with New, the couple have revealed they will have their best Love Islander pals at the big day- including Olivia Attwood, Chris Hughes, Kem Cetinay, Amber Davies and Sam Gowland would be attending.

However, they won’t be doing a massive day – as they’ve had a bit of a cut to the guest list.

Jess shares: ‘We haven’t confirmed the guest list – your family has got to come first, then it’s seeing how many spaces you’ve get left on each’. Dom then adds, ‘I’d love to have some of the Islanders there but it depends’.

Yikes! We wonder who didn’t make the short list?!

My absolute world, the love of my life and my future husband 🌎♥️ 4 months ago I didn't know him and now I couldn't imagine my life without him. Crazy how life works, it's been a whirlwind but I wouldn't have it any other way ♥️ A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on Oct 9, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

The couple are believed to be planning an intimate ceremony in a private villa, with an ideal total of just 30 guests. Which we’re pretty sure includes us.

The couple became engaged a couple of months back. Speaking to OK! magazine, Jess said: ‘It happened the night before the TV Choice Awards. We were staying in a lovely apartment in London. Dom filled it with flowers and had got us a bottle of champagne.

‘I was grinning like a Cheshire Cat when Dom got down on one knee – he said afterwards that he had never seen me smile like that!’.

If anyone wants us, we’ll be buying a hat!

