Hollyoaks’ Jennifer Metcalfe Opens Up About Complicated Birth

Jennifer revealed all on Lorraine this morning...



Jennifer Metcalfe gave birth to son Daye eight weeks ago, her first child with partner Greg Lake, who you may recognise from the early (VERY early) days of Geordie Shore.

The pair are loving being parents, but Hollyoaks actress Jennifer opened up on this morning’s Lorraine about the serious complications she faced during the birth.

The family 😍 A post shared by Greg Lake (@greglake_) on Aug 13, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

She said: ‘As far as the labour was concerned, I quite enjoyed it, it was a bit of a challenge. And the midwives were absolutely incredible when they rushed in at the end because his heart rate had dropped.

‘The contractions came too soon and they were holding my hands telling me: “You’re the best pusher in the North East!” They made me feel like Superwoman.’

Jennifer continued: ‘Then when he came out, his chord were in a knot – and it were quite a tight knot – and basically they said it happens in one in 100 babies and it doesn’t end very nice; it can end in stillbirth.

‘And it was quite a tight knot and it stops the oxygen and the food flow getting to him but our little man defied the odds and here he is. We’re very lucky.’

New mum @missjenjomet stopped by this morning to talk about the amazing reaction she's had after posting an unfiltered picture of her post-baby body online A post shared by Lorraine (@itvlorraine) on Aug 17, 2017 at 5:25am PDT

The actress was praised by fans on social media following the interview, who commended her on her courage to speak out about the trauma.

One wrote: ‘I just want to say my daughter was also born with a knot in her cord back in November and it was wrapped around her neck. Such an awful ordeal to think what could have of happened and no1 I ever tell realises the seriousness of it. I’m glad you have shared your story💕 @missjenjomet xxx [sic].’

We totally agree. Congratulations to both Jen and Greg on their wonderful bundle of joy!

By Emily Jefferies