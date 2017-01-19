Why Jennifer Lopez’s Dress Caused Such A Stir At The People’s Choice Awards

Lots of people have said that the actress suffered a wardrobe malfunction. But all might not be what it seems...

So Jennifer Lopez pulled it out of the bag AGAIN with a winning frock at the People’s Choice Awards.

The 47-year-old upped the ante in a floor-length black dress, complete with a nude panel and dramatic embellishment detail across the chest.

Making sure that all of the attention was on that head-turning dress, Jen slicked her hair back into a smart ponytail.

As usual, the singer won with her beauty look too, keeping things bronzed and shimmery, with a simple flick of eyeliner.

Totally babin’, lady.

But, unfortunately for the star, many people are saying that her time on the red carpet didn’t go to plan.

Jennifer, who scooped the gong for Favourite TV Crime Drama Actress, has been said to have suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she entered the Microsoft Theatre in LA.

Posing for the cameras, some believe that the actress was photographed with a slight tear under her arm. But, upon closer inspection, it seems to us as though the visible gap was actually just the sheer neckline continuing under her arm.

So it’s probably all just an unfortunate trick of the eyes. But, either way, J-Lo totally nailed it.

Her appearance at the celebrity bash came after she’d spoken out about her rumoured relationship with Drake for the very first time.

Thank you to the people…mi gente!! Gracias…for making me your choice for Peoples Choice Awards Favorite TV crime drama actress!! #lovemyfans #gratefuleveryday A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 18, 2017 at 7:18pm PST

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer answered questions while on a TCA panel for the NBC show, Shades of Blue.

When asked about her fellow music artist, she replied, ‘He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing.’

The star added, ‘We’ll see if it’s on his next album.’

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

What a tease.

Of course, she chose to stay tight-lipped about the romance rumours that have been surrounding them.

We guess we’ll have to watch this space.