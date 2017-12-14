Is Jennifer Lopez Going To Be Getting Engaged Over Christmas…?

AHH. This sounds exciting...

By Alexandra Whittaker

From the editors of InStyle US

It sounds like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez might be hearing the sound of wedding bells over Christmas.

A source has reportedly revealed to People that the star couple could be about to get engaged – definitely a surefire way to make the festive even more awesome, right?

‘All the kids want Jennifer and Alex to get married,’ the source said. ‘There are definitely talks about getting married, but Jennifer is old-school and will wait for the engagement ring before she entertains any wedding talk.’

And it seems like it may just be on the cards, since the source noted that he ‘smiles any time marriage comes up.’

‘They are very happy that all the kids get along and have accepted their new family,’ said the source. ‘Jennifer feels Alex is her true soulmate and can’t believe how happy she is with him.’

Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9, with his ex Cynthia Curtis, while Lopez has 9-year old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony. From the way it sounds, they all get along well.

If 2018 can promise us a J-Rod wedding as well as the royal wedding, it’s almost certain to be a spectacular year.