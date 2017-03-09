Is Jennifer Lopez Hooking Up With Cameron Diaz’s Ex Alex Rodriguez?

Love is a rollercoaster for J-Lo

We were just getting comfy with the idea that Jennifer Lopez and Drake are a ‘thing’ and now, apparently, they’re not. Because, according to reports, J-Lo is now dating Alex Rodriguez!

See: Why Are People Going Crazy About Charlotte Crosby’s Latest Snapchat Rant

Yes, appaz Jen and moved on from Drake (sob) and into the arms of baseball star Alex.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are the talk of Hollywood

You might remember A-Rod from the times he dated Cameron Diaz in 2011. The pair dated on-and-off before calling it quits because Diaz was “very busy with her career.”

Ready… #shadesofblue #sethmeyers #pressweek A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 2, 2017 at 4:45pm PST

Is he now getting cosy with Lopez?

If yes, he would be the latest in a long-ish line of famous fellas Jen has buddied up with.

Read: The Female Bosses We’re Still Obsessed With From 90s/00s

As well as Drake there has been baby daddy Macr Anthony, P Diddy and Ben Affleck. Who remembers ‘Bennifer’ from the early 2000s? If J-Lo and A-Rod ARE together, surely they deserve a brand new celebrity portmanteau?

All hail J-ROD!