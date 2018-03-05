Jennifer Lawrence Drinking Wine And Scaling Furniture At The Oscars Will Make Your Morning

By Lucy Pavia

Jennifer Lawrence was on vintage Jennifer Lawrence form at the Oscars on Sunday night.

She tipped up to the ceremony, jazz-handed her way across the red carpet, grabbed a glass of white wine, accidentally ended up in the wrong row and hitched up her gold Dior dress to climb over the furniture.

The Academy Awards are, of course, always better with a splash of Jennifer Lawrence silliness.

She became everyone’s overnight favourite in 2013 when she tripped on the stairs in her Dior gown on the way to collect the statuette for Best Actress, then did a shot to celebrate her win / recover from the embarrassment.

‘You guys are just standing up because you feel bad that I fell and that’s really embarrassing, but thank you’ she said.

The following year she tripped over in (admittedly enormous) heels and a red column dress on the Oscars red carpet, rescued by then-boyfriend Nicholas Hoult.

But the years since have been disappointingly fallow in terms of Lawrence-related slapstick, so we were delighted to see her back on form this year.