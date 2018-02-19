BAFTA Viewers Weren’t Happy With Jennifer Lawrence’s Comment To Joanna Lumley

The 27-year-old actress has been criticised on Twitter

We love Jennifer Lawrence’s candid demeanor and dry sense of humour, but it got her into a bit of trouble at last night’s BAFTAs.

The 27-year-old actress was slammed on Twitter after making an awkward comment about host Joanna Lumley.

When Joanna, 71, introduced Jennifer to the stage to present the first award of the night, she said: ‘Right, let’s start giving out some of those beautiful BAFTAs shall we?

‘And we start with the award for Outstanding British Film, and who better to kick the whole evening off than the hottest actress on the planet. Soon to be seen in Red Sparrow, it’s the ravishing Jennifer Lawrence.’

Jennifer then made her way to the podium, and replied: ‘Hi. That was a bit much but thank you, Joanna.’

We imagine Jen was just being self-deprecating, but not everyone was impressed with the curt tone she’d taken with the Absolutely Fabulous legend.

Tweets included: ‘How rude was Jennifer Lawrence to Joanna Lumley? #EEBAFTAs,’ and: ‘Jennifer Lawrence obviously has no idea that Joanna Lumley speaks like that to everyone and is a national treasure #EEBAFTAs.’

Here are some more…

Others stuck up for J-Law. One wrote: ‘Puzzled by everyone accusing Jennifer Lawrence of being rude to Joanna Lumley. Joanna introduced her as being the ‘hottest actress on the planet’ & ‘ravishing’. Jennifer laughed and modestly described the compliment as a ‘bit much’ but thanked her for it. How is that rude? 🙄 [sic].’

Another said: ‘Being called the ‘hottest actress on the planet’ and reacting in a polite and courteous manner is modest and humble.’

What are your thoughts on the situation? Let us know on Twitter @lookmagazine.