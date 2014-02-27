Jennifer Lawrence Is Worried About Her Oscars Dress

Jennifer Lawrence isn’t stressing herself out about whether or not she’ll be scooping a gong at this Sunday’s Oscars, oh no. She’s more worried about that dress…

The 23-year-old award-winning actress admits that she’s only got one big fear about her red carpet frock – that it’s not going to fit her. Oh, Jen!

Speaking to Deadline about her pre-Oscars prep, the American Hustle star said: ‘I’m trying to go back to that place where dress fittings seemed exciting.’

‘I’ve had one fitting here in Atlanta and I think I have the final fitting on the day of the awards’, she continued. ‘So I just hope it fits.’

Seeing as her love of cake landed her in hot water at the 2013 Oscars ceremony, could J-Law be worried that her sweet addiction might also lead to a jammed zipper crisis this year?! (If so, who cares. We NEVER want you to diet, lady. Ever.)

It’s going to be a big night for the US starlet, who snagged an Oscar gong last year for her brilliant The Silver Linings Playbook performance and has already won both a Golden Globe and a BAFTA this year for her American Hustle skills.

Although she’s remaining coy about what her Oscars frock will looks like, we suspect it’s going to be Dior, and we suspect it’s going to be beautiful.

Bring on Sunday!

By Robyn Munson

