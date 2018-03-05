Jennifer Lawrence And Emma Stone Shared A Hilarious Moment At The Oscars

LOL, you guys...

Jennifer Lawrence was on top form at the Oscars this year.

Hollywood’s elite stepped out for Sunday night’s 90th Annual Academy Awards, in a celebration of the very best in film. Of course, the A-list guests put their best foot forward on the red carpet, but J-Law’s BFF moment with fellow actress Emma Stone didn’t go unnoticed by viewers either.

Poking fun at her friend, Jennifer clearly couldn’t pass up the opportunity for some laughs when host Jimmy Kimmel made a funny about last year’s now-famous Best Picture gaffe. You may remember that La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner.

‘This year, when you hear your name called, don’t get up right away… Give us a minute,’ he told the audience and, of course, the camera honed in on Emma’s reaction.

Jennifer was also caught on film, pointing and laughing at her gal pal.

Viewers spotted the moment and wasted very little time in taking to social media to talk about it.

‘#JenniferLawrence & #EmmaStone’s friendship is already a highlight of the Oscars,’ one wrote.

‘Enjoying Jennifer Lawrence sat next to Emma Stone. Would like to be sat on that row plz,’ another added.

Yup. We want in too.