Jennifer Lawrence Does The Unthinkable On The Red Carpet

Jennifer Lawrence may have looked the picture of elegance in her gorgeous Haute Couture Dior gown last night, but it was a case of déjà vu in the red-faced stakes as the actress took an Oscars tumble for the second year running. Oh, Jen!

The 23-year-old American Hustle star turned heads when she rocked up to LA’s grand Dolby Theatre in her red Haute peplum frock with £1.2 million worth of Neil Lane diamonds hanging impressively from her neck.

But J-Law was soon turning heads for a different reason entirely when she pulled off a double Dior dress fall and found herself thrwarted by her designer frock once again.

Tumbling to the floor after tripping over her black satin Brian Atwood Tribeca heels, J-Law burst into hysterics as a flurry of willing helpers quickly pulled her back on her feet.

And just like last year, when the Oscar-winning starlet fell up the stairs as she went to collect her Best Actress gong, Jen styled out her stumble with adorable humour, laughing to reporters that she’d been foiled by a red carpet cone.

‘The cone hit me, I’ve cut my shin, how is my dress not dirty’, she said.

Lawrence lost out to 12 Years A Slave star Lupita Nyong’o for the Best Supporting Actress award, but judging by her whopping great big grin in Ellen DeGeneres’ celebrity-selfie-to-end-all-selfies, we reckon she had a pretty epit Oscars night all the same.

By Robyn Munson

Got a tablet? You can now download LOOK magazine straight on your iPhone,



iPad



, Kindle (just search the store for ‘LOOK magazine’),



Nook



or



Zinio



. And don’t forget to rate and review!