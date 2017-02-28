Spotted! Jennifer Aniston Wears Same Dress As Jennifer Lopez To The 2017 Oscars

Hmm, haven't we seen this dress somewhere before?

Okay, so the Oscars happened nearly two days ago, but the drama continues on. This time, Jennifer Aniston has come a cropper after it was noticed that her sparkly, thigh-slit Versace gown looked well, sort of familiar…

Yep, turns out that singer Jennifer Lopez had already worn the same gown last August whilst performing on stage with Marc Anthony at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, and as you can imagine, fans took it upon themselves to declare this an all-out gown battle between the two Jens.

Read: Kris Jenner Is Slammed On Twitter For This Awkward Oscars Faux Pas

‘J-lo hands down looks better in this dress and probably anything else,’ one fan commented.

Others were quick to point out that the matching dresses were worn in very different circumstances.

‘Jen looks very classy in it to where Lopez looks as tho its just another gown on stage,’ another fan stated. ‘Don’t get me wrong both are very beautiful there the same age and there isn’t anything wrong with either of them other then jen Anderson looks so much better (sic).’

The dramatic designer floor-sweeper was notably absent from the Oscars 2017 red carpet following JenAn’s decision to NOT walk the infamous 500ft of scarlet short-pile, which may account for the delay in pointing out the duplicate dress situation.

The only noticeable difference between the two garments is the tiny sheer panel on Jennifer Aniston’s plunging neckline – oh, and the fact the Friends star also accessorised her look with $10.7 million in Lorraine Schwartz diamonds. Fancy.

Speaking ahead of the In Memoriam segment of the 89th Academy Awards, Jennifer Aniston took the time to pay an emotional tribute to star Bill Paxton — best known for roles in Aliens, Titanic and Apollo 13 — who it was announced had sadly died just the day before the ceremony.

Read: The Internet Has A Theory About THAT Mistake At The Oscars

‘As we celebrate together, we also take a moment to mourn the many legends we lost this past year,’ Jen stated.

‘Each and every one was a cherished member of our Hollywood family. As was beloved actor and friend who left us yesterday, Bill Paxton. All were loved and all will be missed.’

Jen was then snapped attending the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, accompanied by incredibly handsome suited-and-booted hubby Justin Theroux. Looking happy and loved-up, we’re pretty sure dress drama was the last thing on her mind.

So who wore it better? Either way, we think both Jens look ridiculously gorgeous in this glittery show-stopper. Why do we need to compare?