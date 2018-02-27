How Jennifer Aniston Is Relying on Her Friends Post Split

By Mike Miller

From the editors of PEOPLE

Jennifer Aniston is leaning on her closest friends after her split from Justin Theroux.

The actress celebrated her 49th birthday on Feb. 11, just days before announcing the split, at her close friend and former Friends costar Courteney Cox‘s house, a source tells PEOPLE.

‘They had friends over, hung out and also celebrated her special day,’ says the source. ‘Spending time at Courteney’s always make her happy.’

‘Her close friends knew about the split for several weeks before the announcement,’ says the source.

‘She has a huge group of girlfriends who make sure she isn’t alone,’ the source adds. ‘Jen truly has the best friends. They are real friends that she has had for many years. They always support each other.’