Jennifer Aniston Just Surprised Everyone At The Oscars

The star popped up in the audience after skipping the red carpet...

Oh, Jennifer Aniston.

One of our favourite actresses made a surprise appearance at the Oscars, and we’re so, so happy she did.

The stars had all shimmied their way down the red carpet and taken their seats in the Dolby theatre in LA, and our beloved Jen-An was nowhere to be seen.

But then, almost half way through the ceremony, a group of tourists were shown into the arena (yes, really) and host Jimmy Kimmel introduced them to a number of the A-listers seated in the front few rows.

And there she was. Sitting next to husband Justin Theroux in a glittery black dress.

Oh, and she gave away her sunglasses. Because, Jen.

Naturally, Twitter reacted accordingly.

Jennifer is known for her love of the little black dress, and for this year’s Oscars she opted for a slightly more dramatic take on the look.

Rocking all-over sequins, the former Friends star went for a daring neckline and a thigh split – and she looked utterly amazing.

A little later in the ceremony, Jen took to the stage to lead the special tributes for the late actors and industry people who have been lost over the past year.

Tearing up a little, the 48-year-old made sure to give a special mention to Bill Paxton, who died over the weekend and was not included in the video montage.