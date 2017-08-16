Jennifer Aniston Isn’t Ashamed Of Her Nipples And You Shouldn’t Be Either

The Friends star has finally answered the question that's been bugging fans for years...

You’ve probably seen everything there is to see about the #FreeTheNipple movement on social media.

We mean, we really don’t think there’s any need to feel embarrassed about what nature gave us.

See: Kendall Jenner Doesn’t Care What You Think About Her Nipples

But one pop culture icon has been repping it from early. Yup, having been hailed as one of the original boundary-pushers of freeing the nips, Friends‘ Rachel Green has been sticking out – literally – on our screens since the ’90s.

Rach’s visible nips – we all remember that tank top, right?! – have confused and delighted fans for years. And now, we’ve finally got some answers.

Speaking to Vogue about it this month, Jennifer Aniston explained: ‘Yeah I don’t know what to say about that! It’s just one of those things, I guess. I wear a bra. I don’t know what to tell ya!’

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

One thing is for sure, though. Jen isn’t fussed about having her nips on show. And we love that.

See: #BigThighTwitter Is Here To Celebrate All Different Kinds Of Curves

‘I don’t know why I’m supposed to be ashamed of them – it’s just the way my breasts are,’ she said.

‘But hey, OG, I’m not going to complain!’

Yes, she’s totally into the movement.

As for her thoughts on body-shaming in general? Jen admits that it can be ‘hard’ to deal with sometimes, but she’s also trying to send a pretty empowering message to anybody that’s questioning themselves.

‘If you’re going to walk out and have your nipples showing, or your belly is a little bloated, or you’re not at the weight you want to be — you are perfect no matter what you are and no matter where you are and who cares!’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Preach.