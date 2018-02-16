Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Split After Two Years Of Marriage

We're so sad to hear this news...

It’s over for Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux. The couple has split after two and a half years of marriage and seven years together, the Associated Press reports.

According to the AP, the couple says their split was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year

‘Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,’ says the statement released by longtime Aniston publicist Stephen Huvane.

‘Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.’

The surprising split could be attributed to Aniston and Theroux’s busy past few months, which forced them to spend a lot of time apart. Much of that is due to work commitments with Theroux filmed the comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me in Budapest, while Aniston recently signed on with Reese Witherspoon for a new Apple TV series and filmed Dumplin’ in Atlanta. However, Theroux has recently been spotted in New York City a fair amount while Aniston has been at home in LA.

Their decision to end their marriage comes days after Aniston rang in her 49th birthday. Instead of celebrating with his wife, Theroux spent the weekend in New York City. Aniston instead celebrated with friends on Sunday, including Courteney Cox, Andrea Bendewald, Leigh Kilton-Smith and Kristin Hahn.

This year’s celebration is a departure from the trip she and Theroux took to Los Cabos, Mexico to ring her 48th year.

Aniston recently showed off her $21 million dollar home that she recently renovated with Theroux. ‘I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home, and there’s nowhere else I want to be,’ she told the magazine.

The couple first met in 2008 on the set of Tropic Thunder and began dating in 2011. They married in August 2015 in a surprise backyard ceremony.