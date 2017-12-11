Jennie McAlpine’s I’m A Celebrity Eviction Was Quite Controversial

The Coronation Street actress just missed out on yesterday's final

We officially have a new Queen of the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

A surprised Made In Chelsea‘s Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo was crowned the winner of the ITV1 show last night, telling hosts Ant and Dec: ‘I don’t know what to say. I didn’t think anyone would like me! Sorry I’m so taken aback. I’m so shocked.’

Aw. But it was actually what happened on Saturday’s episode that really seemed to confuse people.

Coronation Street‘s Jennie McAlpine just missed out on the final, being voted out in favour off Toff, Hollyoaks‘ Jamie Lomas and comedian Iain Lee.

The 33-year-old had built up a loyal fan base while on the show – and they were not happy over on Twitter.

Messages included: ‘Jennie has been the most under appreciated celebrity by far this year! She was so lovely and so deserved to be in that final 3 #ImACeleb,’ ‘Jenny?!?! What?!?! I want a recount!!! #imaceleb,’ and: ‘Jennie?? Eh?? I demand a recount #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity [sic].’

