Jenna Dewan Tatum Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation

The actress has spoken out about those rumours...

Rumours have been circulating that Channing Tatum’s wife Jenna Dewan Tatum is pregnant with the pair’s second child.

Speculation began when the dancer stepped out in a flowy dress the very same day she shared a snap on Instagram of her favourite place to hike when she was pregnant with her daughter Everly.

In the caption alongside a shot of a tree in Hampstead Heath in London, Jenna wrote: ‘I would come hike here every day while pregnant with Everly and rest my back against this tree and pray. (As well as a zillion squats to try and get her to come-mamas you know what I’m saying) Nothing makes me happier or feel more alive than connecting with nature. Nice to see you again magical one 😍 [sic]’

However, the Step Up star told PEOPLE that it was just a food baby, sadly: ‘Thank you so much for all of your care and well wishes for my food baby and for the fact that I really needed to pee,’ the brunette beauty joked.

So no baby number two just yet, then?

Well, the couple have never been shy about opening up about their relationship, and baby number two has definitely been discussed.

See: Kate Middleton Is Seen For The First Time Since Announcing Her Pregnancy

Jenna told Redbrook in April: ‘We are not sex schedulers – not yet! Give us a couple more years. Maybe with child number two.’

Regardless, the pair are seriously loved up and it is completely adorable.

More: Kim Kardashian Speaks Out About Her ‘Baby’ News For The First Time

Channing gushed over his wife to reporters at the New York City premiere of Foxcatcher: ‘She keeps us all sane. Jenna puts everything in perspective for me, always. I’ll find myself spinning out or angry or whatever, or even happy, and she always somehow ends up righting the ship.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

@jennaldewan I'm not sure if this woman is my Rainbow or my pot of gold but I'm lucky either way happy birthday cake baby! A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Dec 3, 2016 at 3:54pm PST

Awww.

And Jenna seems equally as smitten with her man, telling Ellen DeGeneres: ‘He’s an amazing dad. He’s so sensitive. He’s like this really strong, big guy, and then you give him this little baby and he’s like, ‘Oh my god! Is she going to drop? Am I doing everything OK?”

She continued: ‘He’s like the most amazing diaper changer. It’s the one thing he knows he can do, so he’s like, ‘Let me get in there. Let me change this diaper.”

Okay, if they’re not couple goals we don’t know who is…