Jenna Dewan Previously Admitted That Her Relationship Wasn’t Perfect

Because, really, which relationship is...?!

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum seem to have completely broken the internet with news that, after almost nine years of marriage, they have decided to part ways.

Releasing a joint statement in the early hours of Monday morning, the pair announced that they had ‘lovingly chosen to separate’ but ‘are still a family.’

‘There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,’ the statement read. ‘We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.’

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Apr 2, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT

The pair, who ‘fell deeply in love’ when they met in 2006 whilst filming Step Up, have always seemed like a picture perfect couple.

In fact, their red carpet PDAs often served up #relationshipgoals for fans, with many putting them on a pedestal.

But, with news that they’re now going there separate ways, it’s important to remember that behind the glamour is a real life couple.

In fact, in an interview that was published earlier this year, Jenna made it clear that she and Channing were far from ‘perfect.’

‘I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we’ve really grown together,’ she told Health magazine back in February.

‘We’ve always had the same values. But we’re not perfect! Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don’t really like each other.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Sounds very much like real life to us.