One Thing We Didn’t Spot About Jenna Dewan’s Instagram Account

The 37-year-old had been sharing some cryptic posts before announcing her split from Channing Tatum...

With news of any celebrity split, the internet tries to piece together a picture of what might have gone wrong.

But when a couple has got as many fangirls as Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, it’s hardly surprising that some dedicated followers seem to be going that extra mile.

Reports have already started speculating about whether or not their demanding work commitments could have played a part in their decision, and old interviews have also resurfaced showing that their ‘picture perfect’ image wasn’t always accurate. Yup, they were just like the rest of us folks.

But in the age of social media, it was only a matter of time before people started trawling through old posts. And it seems as though Jenna may have hinted at her separation from the Magic Mike star a little while ago.

Just six days ago, in fact, the Step Up actress shared a ‘wisdom Wednesday’ quote relating to ‘strangers’, ‘friends’ and ‘lovers’. She captioned the cryptic post with the words: ‘Yes to awareness..It’s a much deeper and fulfilling way to understand life. Life doesn’t just “happen” to you. it’s here for you.’

Hmm.

A little further back, Jenna posted another reflective message along with the caption: ‘Life is quick. Breathe, go for it…’

Of course, there’s nothing concrete to link these to her current break-up. But fans seem to be drawing conclusions, with Instagram comments including: ‘And then Divorce. 😭💔😞’ and ‘My heart is breaking.💔’.

Channing and Jenna, who have been married for almost nine years, announced that they had ‘lovingly chosen to separate’ in a joint statement in the early hours of Monday morning.

‘Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,’ the Instagram post read. ‘There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.’

Sending all our love to the family.