Jenna Dewan Just Addressed Her Split From Channing Tatum In A TV Interview

The mum-of-one took the opportunity to thank fans for their support...

Jenna Dewan has spoken out for the first time since her split, in a new TV interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

But unfortunately for the Step Up actress, things didn’t quite go to plan; she was introduced by her married name, Jenna Dewan Tatum.

‘I have to say, before we go to break, I’m so sorry,’ Ellen said apologetically. ‘I introduced you and it was just such a habit…’

We’re sure it was a completely innocent mistake.

‘I have to say the way that you and Channing are handling everything is beautiful for your daughter and the statements have been great,’ she added. ‘And I apologise. I just have known both of you for so long, and I’m so used to saying…’

Jennifer Lopez – who was sat next to her on the sofa – was basically all of us, reaching over to grab Jenna’s hand in a moment of true sisterhood.

The 37-year-old didn’t seem too phased by the situation though, forgiving her host and taking the opportunity to thank fans for their overwhelming support.

‘I know, I know. Thank you,’ she said.

‘Honestly, thank you and everybody for all the love and support. It’s truly, so moving. It’s all love!’

The Hollywood couple, who met on the set of Step Up in 2006 and married three years later, announced their break-up at the beginning of April.

Jenna and Channing both shared a heartfelt statement on their own Instagram accounts at the time, telling fans that they had ‘lovingly chosen to separate’ but were ‘still a family.’

We’re pleased to see that they’re still getting so much support from fans.