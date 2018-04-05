Jenna Dewan Responds To Rumours Surrounding Her Split From Channing Tatum

'Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumors are true...'

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum’s split was announced earlier this week, with the famous pair explaining that they had ‘lovingly chosen to separate’ – leaving fans devastated.

The joint statement released by the couple, who have been married for almost nine years, insisted that there were ‘no secrets nor salacious events’ behind their decision. Pre-empting the fact that the rumour mill was bound to start churning, they also included the line: ‘…we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.’

Despite these sentiments, reports speculating about Channing’s behaviour soon emerged. Some news outlets even alleged that their break-up could have been the result of the actor’s ‘drinking’.

Naturally, Jenna wasted very little time in shutting down such claims.

A statement from her representative said: ‘Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumors are true.’

Returning to the respectful nature of the couple’s joint announcement, released earlier this week, the rep added: ‘The reason our statement was so positive [was] because that’s the reality of the situation.’

And there you have it. No drama to see here.