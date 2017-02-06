Jedward Have Received Some Sad Family News After Leaving CBB

The twins' father is in hospital, and our hearts go out to the family...



After exiting the Celebrity Big Brother house in second place – Jedward’s celebrations were short-lived after it was revealed that their father is ‘critically’ ill in intensive care.

John Grimes Senior was struck down with a mystery illness during the boys’ stint in the house and has since been hospitalised.

However, not wanting to jeopardise his famous offspring’s time in the house, Jedward’s father insisted on keeping his illness a secret until after last Friday’s final.

Jedward’s mother and manager Susanna Condron reportedly confirmed the news to The Daily Star, sharing: ‘The last week has been very stressful for Jedward’s family.

‘John Snr has been in intensive care. He insisted Edward and John must not be informed about his critical condition.

‘He stated he would not jeopardise their chances of reaching the final, as “there would have been legions of disappointed fans”’.

‘We are going to talk to him now,’ John and Edward told The Sun Online. ‘We still don’t know the fully story yet. We aren’t going to talk about him till we know.’

The duo is yet to publicly address their father’s medical condition, instead taking to Twitter to thank their fans for giving them ‘happy thoughts’.

Gushing over their loyal supporters, they tweeted: ‘We All Did It 🙂 Thanks To Each & Everyone Of You For Helping Us Out Knowing we Have Your Support and Love Really Gives Us Happy Thoughts X.’

And, ‘A huge Thank you to our Jedicated fandom and all our new supporters for believing in us, throughout the series X.’

We’re sending our love to the boys and their family at this difficult time.

By Jenni McKnight