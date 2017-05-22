Cheryl’s Ex-Husband Just Said Something Surprising About Their Relationship

Apparently, Jean-Bernard wasn't a fan of the 'fame' thing...

Cheryl’s ex husband seems to have been speaking out a lot recently.

The pair’s divorce was finalised in October of 2016, and now – almost two years after their split – Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini has been opening up about their previous relationship.

Jean-Bernard reportedly first met Cheryl at a party back in 2014, and they married around three months later. Chezza shocked her fans when she unveiled the surprise news on Instagram by posting a snap of her ring.

The French businessmen, who has just opened a pop-up restaurant in Cannes, has spoken candidly about what it was like to marry a celebrity.

JB revealed to The Mirror: ‘I married someone who was famous, I was thrust into this mad world – I didn’t like it.’

Of course, their split ended up attracting a lot of headlines and speculation. He reflected: ‘There was really awful things said about me, about my family, but I feel like I survived it. And I’m here surviving, doing my thing.’

Talking about how he’s ‘alone now’, the restaurateur says that he doesn’t have a girlfriend at the moment.

He continued, ‘It’s been two years – I feel like a different person. That was the old me.’

As we all know, Cheryl is now loved-up with boyfriend Liam Payne, and the happy couple welcomed their first baby, Bear Grey Payne, in March.

During another interview, with Good Morning Britain, JB was put on the spot about his former wife’s new arrival. And it got a little bit awkward.

Host Richard Arnold asked the entrepreneur: ‘Do you have a message for Cheryl about her baby?’

After a brief silence, JB made it clear that he only wanted to talk business: 'You know what, it's the film festival so we might as well focus on that.

After a brief silence, JB made it clear that he only wanted to talk business: ‘You know what, it’s the film festival so we might as well focus on that.

‘I just want to make it the best possible as it’s my first venture here and I just want to make this count and make this big.’