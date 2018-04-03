JLS’s JB Gill And His Wife Chloe Are Expecting Their Second Child

There's another baby Gill on the way!

JLS’s JB Gill and his wife Chloe announced some lovely news at the weekend.

The couple are expecting their second child together, revealing in Hello! that their little one is due in August.

JB, 31, shared an image from the magazine shoot on Instagram, writing the caption: ‘Today has been a brilliant day, Easter Sunday is a day to celebrate new life, a day to remember the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ, a day to share and give presents symbolising the start of spring and this year, for @chloesiobhangill and I to announce that we are expecting our SECOND little Gill 😂❤️👌🏾super excited isn’t the word, @acejgill is literally buzzing… Feel like the #catwhogotthecream #mummyanddaddy #number2 #family #excited 😁 x.’

On her page, Chloe said: ‘So excited to share our news that @jbgill and I are expecting our second baby 😍👶🏽.’

The couple met when Chloe was a backing dancer for JLS, and began dating in 2008. They announced their engagement in Janauary 2014 and married four months later.

They welcomed their son Ace that September.

We’re sending a huge congratulations to the whole family!