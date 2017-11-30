Jay Z Finally Addresses That Speculation Surrounding His Marriage To Beyoncé

'We were sitting in the eye of that hurricane. And it was uncomfortable. And we had a lot of conversations...'

Although both Jay-Z and Beyoncé have released confessional albums unveiling and discussing their marital struggles through the years, the intricacies of their relationship are still very much a mystery to the outside world.

In a recent interview with T: The New York Times Style Magazine, the rap legend opened up about the catharsis of his and his wife’s albums (4:44 and Lemonade, respectively) and their decision to work through the pain.

‘We were using our art almost like a therapy session,’ he told executive editor Dean Baquet.

‘The best place in the, you know, hurricane is like in the middle of it,’ Jay-Z explained, ‘We were sitting in the eye of that hurricane. And it was uncomfortable. And we had a lot of conversations. You know. [I was] really proud of the music she made, and she was really proud of the art I released. And, you know, at the end of the day we really have a healthy respect for one another’s craft. I think she’s amazing.’

‘You know, most people walk away,’ he continued, ‘Divorce rate is like 50 percent or something ’cause most people can’t see themselves. The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself. So, you know, most people don’t want to do that. You don’t want to look inside yourself.’

Many believe that the dad of three – who shares five-year-old Blue Ivy and five-month-old twins Rumi and Sir with his wife Beyoncé – also appeared to admit that there might have been some truth to those ‘cheating’ rumours.

Opening up about a time that he ‘shut down’ in his relationship, Jay Z explained: ‘You have to survive.

‘So you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode, what happens? You shut down all emotions.’

He added: ‘So, even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can’t connect… In my case, like, it’s deep.’

‘And then all the things happen from there: infidelity.’

The couple, who married in 2008, welcomed the youngest additions to their family earlier this year. So, no matter what went on behind the scenes, we’re pleased to see that they’re back on track.