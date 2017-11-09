Ouch, ice for that burn Liam?

Since welcoming their baby son back in March of this year, we’ve ALL wanted to know the latest updates about Cheryl and Liam Payne’s romance – and their little family.

And it seems as though even the likes of Jason Derulo (yup, just a little random) is invested in the workings of the pair’s relationship, having touched on it during a rap battle on the US show Drop The Mic.

Of course, it wasn’t totally random, as former One Direction star Liam also took to the stage for the battle. And, to be fair to him, he managed to take quite a few lyrical punches from his opponent.

During the rap battle, Jason had called Liam out for being the ‘least popular’ member of 1D (ouch)… and even pointed out the age gap between Liam and his beau Chez.

Jason rapped: ‘Look, everybody! It’s the guy from 1D. Not the pretty one, not the gritty one – it’s the one you never see’.

And, to rub salt into Liam’s wounds, Jason then added: ‘Your biggest win is havin’ an older woman. But holla at ya boy when you sell a hunnid million. Those are some numbers that actually pay. And your first single sounds like one of my throw-aways [sic]’.

Referencing Liam’s first born son Bear, Jason then added: ‘Your son is Bear Payne, yeah that’s cool, I’m sure that will go well with the kids in high school’.

Liam managed to bite back, however – even pulling out a classic ‘your mum’ line!

‘Yes, my girlfriend is older, ya ain’t wrong. Older women love me, especially your mom’.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Liam added, ‘Making fun of One Direction, Jason, that’s lazy. I got that one D that’ll make a lady crazy. You’re attacking the things that I did as a kid. Made a song called ‘Get Ugly,’ then you actually did’.

Check out the clip below!

The whole point of a rap battle is to diss your opponent and show off your skills, so we’re sure there’s no bad blood between the pair IRL.

And, to be fair, we think they both did a pretty good job.

By Alice Perry