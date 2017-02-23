One Of The Loose Women Just Kicked Off About Cheryl

Janet Street-Porter gets VERY vocal about the singer's official pregnancy announcement...

Is it just us, or is everyone feeling a little bit giddy about Cheryl’s pregnancy announcement?

The 33-year-old singer officially revealed her blossoming (and completely gorgeous) bump last night, in a new campaign for L’Oreal Paris and The Prince’s Trust. YAAAAY.

Of course, fans are thrilled for Chezza and her boyfriend Liam Payne.

But there’s one person who’s been a little bit sceptical about the whole thing – Loose Women‘s Janet Street-Porter.

The 70-year-old let rip on today’s show, critiquing the fact that Cheryl’s confirmation came just hours after the BRIT Awards.

She remarked to her fellow panellists: ‘The fuss about it is quite extraordinary.

‘First of all, it’s not like Cheryl to upstage the BRIT Awards and to have a photo done the day before, so that in the papers today she ensures that she gets equal billing. Has she got a record out, or?

‘I think all the fuss about it… At the end of the day, she’s not giving birth to a monument, a new motorway, a bridge…

‘She’s unveiled her pregnancy, it’s like a statue or a monument, it’s a baby.’

Janet’s co-star Coleen Nolan then joked: ‘It feels like a statue when it’s happening!’ to which she replied: ‘My child would come out with a blue plaque on its head.’

TBH, we very much doubt Cheryl planned to outshine the BRITs. We mean, Liam’s band One Direction won one of the evening’s biggest gongs.

And Cheryl’s shoot featured 15 ambassadors, who are all working on a campaign entitled All Worth It. The aim is to help raise the confidence of 10,000 young people across the UK who are struggling with self-doubt.

It’s a brilliant cause, and she looks stunning. We’re sending a huge congratulations to both Cheryl and Liam.