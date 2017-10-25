Pretty Little Liars’ Janel Parrish Shows Off Her Engagement Ring On Instagram

😍😍😍😍

Pretty Little Liars might be over (*sob* – we’re still not over it) but that doesn’t mean that we’ve stopped caring about our favourite characters.

And there’s been a pretty exciting update from one member of the PLL family, as one of the fan-favourites has just announced some exciting news.

Love life prog A post shared by C. Long (@c_long) on Jul 22, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

Yup Janel Parrish – AKA Mona Vanderwaal – is engaged. And the ring is absolutely beautiful.

Announcing the news on Instagram over the weekend, the actress posted a loved-up snap with her long-term boyfriend Chris Long.

Went to the park for a stroll with Klee and came back with a fiancé. I get to marry my best friend and I’m over the moon. I love you @c_long A post shared by Janel Parrish (@janelparrish) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

Alongside the photograph she wrote: ‘Went to the park for a stroll with Klee and came back with a fiancé. I get to marry my best friend and I’m over the moon. I love you @c_long…’

Of course, it didn’t take too long for her followers to share their excitement. Messages of congratulations included: ‘I ‘m so happy for you and I hope that you are the happiest girl❤’, ‘OML IM SO HAPPY FOR U JANEL😍💍😭’ and ‘Congratulations!! I’m so so happy for you both!!💙💙’ [sic].

Janel, who is currently in Toronto to work on the Grease musical, shared a close-up video of the ring – and, boy, is it something to see.

I can’t stop staring at it. I mean… @jeandousset you out did yourself 😍And @c_long you did GOOD. A post shared by Janel Parrish (@janelparrish) on Oct 23, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

The 28-year-old said: ‘I can’t stop staring at it. I mean… @jeandousset you out did yourself 😍And @c_long you did GOOD.’

Amazing.

Congratulations to the happy couple.