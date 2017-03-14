Is Jamie Reed’s New Girl About To Make An Appearance On TOWIE?

Amber Turner's ex has been speaking out about their break-up. And he's just dropped a huge hint...

Amber Turner and Jamie Reed’s break-up has, so far, taken centre stage of The Only Way Is Essex.

Although fiercely denying that she cheated on her boyfriend of four years, Amber’s head was turned by Essex lad Dan Edgar and – now she’s split from Jamie – the pair appear to be giving things a go.

Amber – who is close friends with Megan McKenna – wasn’t able to escape criticism online following news of a ‘kiss’ with Dan, and she felt compelled to hit back, clarifying: ‘Me and Jamie had ALREADY split up off camera. Even though it dont look good we were not together when this kiss happened!! [sic]’

Her ex boyfriend Jamie has since opened up about the heartbreak surrounding the split, reportedly telling new! magazine: ‘I wouldn’t have joined a TV show if I’d thought we were a weak couple.

‘In January we bought a new car, we booked a holiday in Dubai and we bought a new sofa.’

He added: ‘Amber’s always told me she can’t wait to get married. I’ve always said to her I thought she was going to be the mother of my children.

‘We’d have been together five years in September, so that would have been the perfect time to propose.’

Ouch.

Amber, on the other hand, paints a very different picture of their romance. Describing it as ‘controlling’, Megan McKenna’s best friend has said, ‘I’d feel bad for seeing my mates, as he’d rather I was the type of girlfriend who stayed in…’

She told The Sun: ‘I pretended to my friends and family that we had the perfect relationship but we didn’t.’

It seems as though Jamie – who actually first appeared on the reality show back in 2012, having been linked to a few of the TOWIE girls before – has now moved on from his relationship with Amber.

The Essex club promoter was spotted out and about with model Jade Lewis, and now he’s opened up about his new flame. He has reportedly said that they have known each other for a while, but have only recently starting talking properly.

‘She’s definitely helping me through the healing process,’ Jamie told The Sun.

He continued, ‘Someone has caught my eye, they’re not currently on the show…

‘I can’t tell you if she will be joining, she might be.

‘I don’t know how Amber would deal with another girl, if she can’t deal with it then that shows she hasn’t dealt with what happened between us.’

Hmm. Sounds like this may be a hint of what’s to come?