Jamie Lomas’s Sister Is ‘So Sad’ He Didn’t Receive His Letter From Home On I’m A Celebrity

The Hollyoaks actor missed out on messages from his family

Jamie Lomas’s sister has revealed how he’ll really be feeling about not receiving a letter from home on I’m A Celebrity.

The Hollyoaks star, 42, missed out on en email from his family – which included messages from his children Billy, 11, and Polly, six – after the contestants struggled to win a code-breaking task.

See: Have Rebekah Vardy And Dennis Wise Broken An I’m A Celebrity Rule?

Emmerdale actress Charley Webb tweeted: ‘Feel so sad for Jamie. It was a lovely letter from us all with beautiful messages from his children❤️He’ll be happy for everyone else getting theirs. Xxx [sic].’

Aw. You’ll see them soon, Jamie!

This comes after a dramatic week for Jamie’s daughter Polly, who he shares with ex-wife Kym Marsh.

Kym, 41, has revealed that she had to rush her little girl to hospital last week, after she fell ill with croup. She wrote in her OK! column: ”There was a bit of a drama in our household last week. Polly started to develop a cough and a cold, but on Wednesday night at 11.30pm she just started gasping for breath.

‘I had to rush her over to Salford Royal Hospital. It turned out she’d got croup. It’s something that children up to the age of three can get but Polly is six.

‘It was horrible and her cough sounded like she was sea lion. I didn’t get to bed until 5am and even then I couldn’t sleep. The hospital were brilliant and the staff put Polly at ease because she was terrified. It was really horrible to see.’

Croup is a childhood condition caused by a virus, and it affects the windpipe, the airways to the lungs and the voice box. Happily, Polly was given some steroid medication and is now feeling much better.

We bet she can’t wait for a hug from her dad!