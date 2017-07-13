It looks like this Love Island hunk has had an interesting TV past...

Since entering the Love Island villa, Jamie Jewitt has won the heart of shy Camilla Thurlow, and in turn a lot of hearts across the UK.

Viewers were thrilled for Camilla (who had been ditched by ex-flame Jonny) to have found romance – with a gent, no less, who just so happens to be a Calvin Klein model – and to have seen her come out of her shell a little more.

Not bad, eh?

It’s no secret that Jamie had already dabbled in TV, as he starred in an E4 series named Taking New York.

But now a source has revealed to The Sun that he even auditioned to be in popular ITV reality show The Only Way Is Essex last year.

According to the publication, the source explained: ‘Jamie auditioned for Towie last year but wasn’t cast in the final line-up.

‘Bosses didn’t believe he was right for the programme despite his reality show past.

‘Jamie has always wanted to be on TV – it’s no surprise that he latched onto Camilla as soon as he entered the villa.

‘He would do anything to further his chances and prolong his time on the show.’

Oh dear.

With former flame and previous Big Brother contestant Georgina Leigh already branding Jamie a ‘love rat’ who ‘cheats’, it looks like Jamie could be in danger of losing the public’s support.

We couldn't think of a more perfect way to spend our birthday…Avocado on toast with a Calvin Klein model @camillathurlow happy birthday 🎁🌴 #jamieloveisland #hideaway #loveisland #loveislandjamie #loveisland2017 A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_) on Jul 10, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

‘I know Jamie inside out and he can charm the back legs off a donkey. He is so lovely girls throw themselves at him, but he cheats on all his girlfriends. He’s a love rat and will admit it himself. He loves women and can’t help himself,’ Georgina previously confessed.

We know that this doesn’t sound particularly good, but Jamie hasn’t done anything to turn us against him.

In fact, he’s treated Cam’ like a princess – how adorable was that Avocado breakfast?! – and they do seem to have a lot in common.

We’ll keep our fingers crossed that Jamilla 2.0 are the real deal.

By Emily Jefferies