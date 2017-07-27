Love Island’s Jamie Jewitt Addresses Speculation About Ex Girlfriend

Jamie has finally spoken out about those shocking claims...

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow were voted as the runners-up in the Love Island 2017 finale on Monday.

He was a bit of knight in shining armour for the nation’s sweetheart, as he came into the villa and swept her off her feet.

But news began circulating in the press earlier on in the series about who Jamie really was, as a close friend of his ex-girlfriend Georgia Hayden revealed to The Sun: ‘[Jamie’s] a total scumbag. He’s broken her heart.’

‘One night they were sat watching Love Island together, s******g off all the girls. Five days later he was in the villa trying to bed them. It made her feel worthless.’

Having left the villa and returned to the UK, Jamie has finally been able to give his side of the story.

He tells OK! Online: ‘Yeah, that is absolutely ridiculous. You know what, I don’t want to get into a tit for tat – she knows what happened, I know what happened and my parents know what happened.’

Georgia’s pal also claimed that Jamie had ‘told [Georgia] he loved her’ and that she also had feelings for him.

Georgia's pal also claimed that Jamie had 'told [Georgia] he loved her' and that she also had feelings for him.

But Jamie denied this: ‘It was nothing like that – she actually called it off a couple of weeks before the show, and I think what actually happened was she got annoyed thinking I was planning on going on the show the whole time.

‘It was two days notice. I got the phone call and I ended up on the show. It was literally Saturday to Monday I was on there – so I understand that after she called it off, and me going on there, she’s instantly thought that whole thing was planned.’

The Calvin Klein model continued: ‘The whole time I was with her – well we were seeing each other, we weren’t really together – it was nothing like that.

‘The only reason I can think why she brought that story up at all or whoever did was because she was annoyed, thinking I had applied for Love Island, gone through a process and not told her about it – which is just not the case.’

With Cam and Jamie exchanging some pretty emotional words in the final, could they be the real deal? Only time will tell…

By Emily Jefferies