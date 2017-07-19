Some Murky Claims About Love Island’s Jamie Jewitt Have Emerged

And we DON'T think Camilla Thurlow will be happy...

Things seem to be going from strength to strength for Love Island‘s Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow.

Despite the fact that Camilla, 28, didn’t exactly pass yesterday’s lie detector test with flying colours, 27-year-old Jamie told her that he wasn’t fazed.

And when she admitted that she didn’t feel ‘good enough’ for him, he reassured her that she was ‘amazing’. RELATIONSHIP. GOALS.

But now it’s been claimed that Jamie was actually dating someone before he entered the villa, and that he broke up with her to appear on the show. Eeeep.

A friend of his ‘beau’ Georgia Hayden tells The Sun: ‘He’s a total scumbag. He’s broken her heart.

‘One night they were sat watching Love Island together, slagging off all the girls. Five days later he was in the villa trying to bed them. It made her feel worthless.

Birthday weekend out of the way 🎉 ready for the week face.. 👊🏻😂 new headshot by @paulscala #blackandwhite #photography #mood #whitetee #headshot A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_) on May 8, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

‘To make sure he got the part she thinks Jamie let producers believe he was not in a relationship.

‘One moment they were in a relationship the next he was off chasing other women on national TV. Despite all of that I think Georgia still had feelings for him. He told her he loved her.

‘But when she discovered Jamie and Camilla had slept together she was completely gutted.’

Georgia declined to comment to the newspaper, but Jamie’s mum Jenny has stuck up for him.

She’s said that neither he nor Georgia ‘wanted anything serious’, and that it was actually Georgia who ended it.

Hmm. We guess we’ll just have to wait until Jamie leaves the villa to hear his side of the story, but for Camilla’s sake, we really hope it’s not true…