Love Island’s Jamie Jewitt Talks About Camilla’s Ex-Fling Craig Lawson

Camilla once coupled up with another Essex lad altogether...

It’s safe to say that Camilla Thurlow had a pretty rocky start to her Love Island journey.

The 28-year-old was devastated when Jonny Mitchell ditched her for Tyla Carr, before she embarked on a short-lived fling with Craig Lawson.

She ended up having second thoughts about Craig, and told him she wasn’t ready to move on from Jonny so soon.

He was then dumped from the villa, and she eventually found her perfect match in Calvin Klein model Jamie Jewitt. In fact, they finished as runners-up to winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies. Aw.

Now Jamie, 27, has revealed how he really felt about Craig, who left before he entered the villa.

He tells OK!: ‘At the end of the day, I don’t think Craig was being Craig in there, I think he was being the Craig he thought would get Camilla.

‘You’d had a rough time and he came in bombarding her with these weird compliments 100% and just non-stop. All this, he just came on quite strong. Basically all it was.’

Camilla adds: ‘I think, the real difference was, with Craig, he’s obviously an incredibly lovely man but if you went down to what we were told we’d have in common we didn’t actually have a very deep connection.

You were always winners in our eyes @camillathurlow thankyou for everyone who supported our cam and jay and who voted to get our couple in the final! We've appreciated every like and follow! 💕🏝🔥😘 #loveisland A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_) on Jul 24, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

‘You can’t mask that kind of thing in there, but when Jamie came in every conversation we had it was finding out more and more that we did have in common and establishing a deeper and deeper connection and that’s the real difference.

‘It’s not about someone coming in to win, you just want to know them and the more you know them, the more it develops. That’s how I felt about it.’

Fingers crossed things keep developing for Jamie and Camilla!