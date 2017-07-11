After spending the night in the hideaway, viewers have all been asking what came next..

After last night’s episode of Love Island, we’ve all been DESPERATE to know what happened next with Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow.

On her birthday night, the pair were whisked off to the hideaway where they enjoyed some quality alone time together…

But what happened next?

Well, we’ve got everything you need to know.

After their romantic night, Cam opened up about it in the beach hut: ‘We had a really nice chat and a little cuddle, more than one cuddle would be the better way of describing it. The perfect end to a perfect birthday.

‘It was lovely, so nice I can’t stop smiling, I can’t… I definitely haven’t kept it cool but I’m not cool so that’s fine.’

Can she get any cuter?!

Jamie also took to the Beach Hut chair to discuss their first night in the hideaway together: ‘We had a really good night. I was quite surprised to see how Camilla really came out of her shell last night. It feels like a lot has changed, it really does.’

Aww.

But what actually happened between the two of them?

😘😱😘😱😘😱😘😱😘 #CamJam #teamcammy #loveisland2017 #camillathurlow #loveisland @jamiejewitt_ A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:32am PDT

Well, as you’ll see on tonight’s episode, it appears that they didn’t ‘go all the way’. In fact, the loved-up pair decided to play a prank on their fellow islanders and tell them they did.

‘Me and Cam have come up with a little plan… Obviously everyone has their thoughts about Cam and her moving slowly,’ Jamie explained to the cameras.

‘We’ve been getting on, so I thought it’d be quite funny to see their reaction if we went in there and stirred the pot a little bit and said we went all the way.’

How will this ‘fake news’ go down in the villa?

Later on, Jamie confided in Alex about what really happened between them: ‘We had a wicked night. I’d say the best thing about the whole thing was just, it started out like we always do, we sat there and had this really deep chat, I told her a lot about me and then it started getting giggly and playful.’

We couldn't think of a more perfect way to spend our birthday…Avocado on toast with a Calvin Klein model @camillathurlow happy birthday 🎁🌴 #jamieloveisland #hideaway #loveisland #loveislandjamie #loveisland2017 A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_) on Jul 10, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Camilla also seemed to agree, telling best pal Marcel: ‘Turns out 28 is a very good year for me.’

OUR HEARTS.

Catch up with all the latest drama tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

By Emily Jefferies