It’s Been Reported That James Middleton And Donna Air Have Broken Up

The couple have are said to have split 'some time ago'

We have some sad news about James Middleton and Donna Air today.

The couple have reportedly split, after four years of dating.

The pair were last seen together in public back in May, when they attended James’s older sister Pippa’s wedding to James Matthews.

At the time, it had seemed as though things were pretty serious between them, as Pippa had broken her ‘no ring, no bring’ rule to invite TV presenter Donna. To put it into perspective, James’s brother Spencer wasn’t given the same privilege.

A source tells The Daily Mail: ‘They broke up some time ago. They managed to keep it quiet.’

However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. The insider continues: ‘James hopes the split will not be permanent.’

The rumours come a year after James and Donna briefly went their separate ways, although things had seemed to be back on track since they’d reconciled. Last November, James gave a rare interview in which he spoke openly about his love for both Donna and her daughter Freya, 14, from her relationship with businessman Damian Aspinall. ‘We are thinking about where we are going next. ‘I love Donna very much. Marriage is absolutely not something I’m scared of but it isn’t necessarily the be-all and end-all. We are quite purposeful, forward-thinking people, so we needed wind in our sails in order to progress. ‘She makes me very happy [and] I think I make her very happy. I want children. I’ve said that before. I will have children, but you’ll have to wait.’ Whether these two rekindle things or not, we hope they’re both doing okay right now.