James Middleton Was In The Dancing On Ice Crowd And Viewers Were Confused

Kate Middleton's younger brother was believed to have split from contestant Donna Air

James Middleton and Donna Air were reported to have broken up in October, so viewers were pretty surprised to see James in the Dancing On Ice audience last night.

As contestant Donna, 38, took to the ice with partner Mark Hanretty, the camera panned to her ex cheering her on.

This immediately led fans to ask whether Donna and James, 30 – who’s the brother of Kate Middleton – had rekindled their relationship.

Tweets included: ‘James Middleton in the audience – are he and Donna Air still an item or just good friends? #DOI #DancingOnIce,’ and: ‘Why’s James Middleton there I thought him and Donna broke up #DancingOnIce.’

Hmm. We think the pair look great together, so fingers crossed this means they’ve patched things up.

Whatever the case, Donna impressed the crowd (and probably James) with her 1920s-inspired routine to I’ve Got You Under My Skin.

One tweeter wrote: ‘Donna and Mark were the best on @dancingonice tonight followed by Max and Ale 😍👏🏼!’ while another said: ‘My votes were for Donna. Thought she was amazing. #dancingonice [sic].’

Who do you reckon will win DOI this year? Let us know on Twitter @lookmagazine.