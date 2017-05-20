Pippa Middleton And James Matthews Seal The Deal With A Kiss

The couple got married in a beautiful ceremony earlier this afternoon

It’s official! Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have tied the knot.

The couple married at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire this afternoon, in what looked like a picture-perfect ceremony.

They were joined by guests including Pippa’s older sister Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William, as well as their two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

James’s younger brother Spencer Matthews (yep, of Made In Chelsea fame) served as best man, while Pippa’s younger brother James Middleton brought girlfriend Donna Air.

Prince Harry added to the royal headcount, although his girlfriend Meghan Markle wasn’t spotted at the venue

As expected, Pippa looked stunning. She’d opted for a lace Giles Deacon gown, which featured a high neckline, a cut-out back and a full skirt.

Her hair had been pinned into a chic up-do, and her make-up was au naturel. Oh, and we’re loving that hint of tiara.

The 33-year-old was glowing with happiness as she arrived in a vintage car alongside father Michael Middleton, and was later seen beaming as she left the church with her new husband.

The newlyweds waved to waiting cameras, while their flower girls and page boys – including George and Charlotte – threw confetti.

Pippa and James, 41, even treated the crowds to a kiss. Aw, what a fairytale.

Wearing co-ordinating outfits white and green outfits, the youngsters looked adorable. The flower girls sported sweet flower crowns on their heads, while the page boys were decked out in shorts and long socks.

It’s fair to say there was an atmosphere of pure excitement surrounding the church, which is located just six miles from Bucklebury, where Pippa grew up.

And TBH, it’s reached all the way to the LOOK office. Sending you huge congratulations, Pippa and James!