James Lock And Yazmin Oukhellou Surprise Everyone With ‘Baby’ News

There’s been quite a bit of attention around James Lock and Yazmin Oukhellou’s relationship recently, largely because of the way that Lockie spoke to his girlfriend in a recent argument on The Only Way Is Essex.

In a previous episode, the 31-year-old branded Yaz a ‘spoilt little f***ing brat’ during a heated discussion, leaving her in tears.

The exchange left many viewers questioning whether or not the reality TV show was glamourising unhealthy, and even abusive, relationships.

Despite the fact that Yaz has since spoken out to defend her partner, telling OK! that it was a ‘blip moment’, many have been left feeling differently about the Essex couple.

So when the pair went to see a psychic during Sunday night’s episode and were told that marriage and babies were in their future, viewers were left pretty shocked.

‘I feel there’s preparations on rings, I don’t see an engagement ring but it’s a preparation for going right let’s get married, let’s move on,’ the medium told them.

‘And I don’t feel that the baby’s coming after the wedding, it’ll probably come before.’

She finished: ‘The future’s there, there’s a baby there. It will be a little boy.’

Taking to Twitter during the show, fans were quick to comment on the moment.

‘…Honestly, a baby? How toxic would that be right now. Focus on your relationship before gimmicks guys,’ one advised.

TOWIE continues Sundays at 9pm on ITVBe.