TOWIE Viewers Are Not Impressed With James Lock’s On-Screen Behaviour

'It was actually really uncomfortable to watch...'

The Only Way Is Essex only returned to our screens on Sunday night, but fans have already taken to social media about one particular moment.

James Lock has been dating Yazmin Oukhellou for quite a long time now, and they were looking likely to become something of an Essex power couple. But, during Sunday’s show, the pair appeared to be going through a rocky patch.

And viewers were not impressed by Lockie’s handling of the situation.

Having already accused Chloe Lewis and Chloe Meadows of ‘meddling in his relationship’, Chloe-L decided to speak up and defend Yaz, believing that her boyfriend had not been treating her very well.

An argument broke out from that moment, resulting in the TOWIE lad pointing a finger in his girlfriend’s direction and saying: ‘Listen, Yaz, do not f***ing sit here and make me look like a f***ing dick.’

‘I’m not making you look bad,’ she replied tearfully.

But James continued: ‘Don’t sit there playing the victim because you are a spoilt, little f***ing brat.’

Naturally, viewers did not take the moment – which was quite uncomfortable to watch – lightly.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘If my boyfriend spoke to me like Lockie just spoke to Yaz in or out of public…needless to say he would no longer be my boyfriend,’ Nadia Essex, of Celebs Go Dating, tweeted out to her followers.

‘The way Lockie Just spoke to his girlfriend is disgusting! It was actually really uncomfortable to watch [sic]…,’ a viewer wrote.

‘I don’t want to see lockie on this programme anymore… speaking to women like that isn’t ok #towie why are you normalising this behaviour!?,’ another tweet read.

It certainly shouldn’t be normalised, and it’s important to remember the effect it can have.

The next episode of TOWIE will air on Wednesday night at 10pm.